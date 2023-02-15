NETC commander Rear Adm. Pete Garvin visits USS Abraham Lincoln

Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, left, and Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) tour the training classroom aboard Abraham Lincoln. Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island, in support of operations in U.S. third fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Faith McCollum)

