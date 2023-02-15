Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NETC commander Rear Adm. Pete Garvin visits USS Abraham Lincoln [Image 3 of 6]

    NETC commander Rear Adm. Pete Garvin visits USS Abraham Lincoln

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), left, Cmdr. Roger Phelps, the NETC, Ready Relevant Learning (RRL) program manager, center, and Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) discuss the Multi-purpose Reconfigurable Training Systems (MRTS) 3-D aboard Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island, in support of operations in U.S. third fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Faith McCollum)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    tours
    Abraham Lincoln
    CVN 72

