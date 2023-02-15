NETC commander Rear Adm. Pete Garvin visits USS Abraham Lincoln

Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), left, Cmdr. Roger Phelps, the NETC, Ready Relevant Learning (RRL) program manager, center, and Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) discuss the Multi-purpose Reconfigurable Training Systems (MRTS) 3-D aboard Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island, in support of operations in U.S. third fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Faith McCollum)

