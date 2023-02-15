Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, left, tours training classrooms to discuss the Multi-purpose Reconfigurable Training Systems (MRTS) 3-D aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island, in support of operations in U.S. third fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Faith McCollum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2023 Date Posted: 02.21.2023 12:27 Photo ID: 7642828 VIRIN: 230215-N-GS837-1016 Resolution: 5039x3359 Size: 1.21 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NETC commander Rear Adm. Pete Garvin visits USS Abraham Lincoln [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.