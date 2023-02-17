MRTS 3D® Onboard the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

Courtesy Photo | Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, left, and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, left, and Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) tour the training classroom aboard Abraham Lincoln. Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island, in support of operations in U.S. third fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Faith McCollum) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), visited the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on Feb. 14. Five members of the Senior Executive Service (SES) joined him, including: Mr. Manuel Hermosilla, the Chief Information Officer (N16) and Director for MyNavyHR Enterprise Support (OPNAV 1), Mr. Robert Weitzman, the Director of Fleet Personnel Development and Allocation for U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFF N1), Mr. Steven McShane, the Executive Director for Total Force Management (N1), U.S. Pacific Fleet, Ms. Christine Rodriguez, the Program Executive Officer (PEO) for Manpower, Logistics, and Business (MLB) Solutions, and Ms. Mary Thoms, the Director of PEO MLB.



MRTS 3D® provides an immersive training experience through a multi-touch screen by placing Sailors in an interactive, 3D environment specific to their job requirements. Naval Air Warfare Systems Command Training Systems Division developed MRTS 3D® to make training more functional and allow Sailors to be prepared in the face of adversarial threats.



The group also toured classrooms and spoke with Sailors about the practical training opportunities that MRTS 3D® has to offer. Later, they met with Abraham Lincoln leaders to elicit feedback on MRTS 3D® since its implementation afloat in late 2022.



“It is an incredible opportunity to see MRTS 3D® in action and to interface with Sailors and leaders on the waterfront,” said Garvin. “The MRTS 3D® demonstration is a step in the right direction for Sailors to train, refresh, and refine their job skills while afloat,” said Garvin.





MRTS 3D® is one of the training initiatives included in Ready, Relevant Learning (RRL). RRL is a means to modernize the Navy’s instructional training system and meet the real-world needs of the Fleet. A critical piece of the RRL infrastructure is enhancing Fleet readiness through improving individual Sailor performance. To ensure that Sailors are ready to focus on the mission and win the fight, RRL delivers the right training, at the right time, in the right way. MRTS 3D® provides Sailors with the opportunity to practice and perform while afloat, enhancing overall performance. As a result, MRTS 3D® reduces operational risks and decreases training time.



“MRTS 3D® underscores the importance of RRL initiatives and reinforces our mission to train warfighters to be both technically proficient, and mission-focused,” said Garvin. “I am looking forward to the advancement of MRTS 3D® and RRL programs, especially when it comes to enhancing Fleet readiness.”



Other members of the visiting team shared reflections akin to Garvin.



“It’s great to see what an exemplar of modern delivery at point of need can look like. This helps shape implementation options while shedding light on the information technology challenges of integrating point of need training,” said Weitzman.



McShane praised utilization of the innovative learning system. “MRTS 3D® is a great tool and I look forward to getting this in the hands of Sailors as soon as possible.”



NETC recruits, trains, and delivers those who serve our nation, taking them from “street to fleet,” by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational, and combat-ready warfighters.



For more information about NETC, visit the command’s website at https://www.netc.navy.mil/ and follow the command’s social media: Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NETCHQ and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/netc_hq



Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System 3D®, MRTS 3D®, and the MRTS 3D logo are registered trademarks of the U.S. Navy.