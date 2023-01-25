ALBANY, Ga (Jan. 25, 2023) - Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Roy Lightner, a pharmacy technician at Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany, retrieves medications for a patient. Lightner, a native of Toledo, Ohio, says, “When filling prescriptions, it is my responsibility to ensure the proper medications and dosages are dispensed to our patients.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 10:55
|Photo ID:
|7642676
|VIRIN:
|230125-N-QA097-013
|Resolution:
|1884x1452
|Size:
|854.67 KB
|Location:
|ALBANY, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany Pharmacy [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS
