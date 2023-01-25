Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany Pharmacy [Image 3 of 3]

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany Pharmacy

    ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    ALBANY, Ga (Jan. 25, 2023) - Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Roy Lightner, a pharmacy technician at Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany, retrieves medications for a patient. Lightner, a native of Toledo, Ohio, says, “When filling prescriptions, it is my responsibility to ensure the proper medications and dosages are dispensed to our patients.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

