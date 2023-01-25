Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany Pharmacy

ALBANY, Ga (Jan. 25, 2023) - Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Roy Lightner, a pharmacy technician at Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany, retrieves medications for a patient. Lightner, a native of Toledo, Ohio, says, “When filling prescriptions, it is my responsibility to ensure the proper medications and dosages are dispensed to our patients.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 02.21.2023