Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany Dental Clinic

ALBANY, Ga (Jan. 25, 2023) - Hospitalman Mikel Benn, a dental technician at Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany, prepares to perform a panoramic X-ray on a patient. Benn, a native of Aneth, Utah, says, “We ensure all active duty personnel are in compliance with the required dental status to remain deployment ready.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax
