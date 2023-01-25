ALBANY, Ga (Jan. 25, 2023) - Hospitalman Mikel Benn, a dental technician at Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany, prepares to perform a panoramic X-ray on a patient. Benn, a native of Aneth, Utah, says, “We ensure all active duty personnel are in compliance with the required dental status to remain deployment ready.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 02.21.2023 10:55 Photo ID: 7642667 VIRIN: 230125-N-QA097-014 Resolution: 1836x1352 Size: 488.54 KB Location: ALBANY, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany Dental Clinic [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.