Mayport, Fla. (Feb. 14, 2023) - Lt. Jonathan Galino, a nurse at Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport’s Immunization Clinic, reviews and confirms the receipt of a vaccine lot with Hospitalman Apprentice Lydia Daley. Galino, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, says, “We make sure our sailors’ vaccinations are current, ensuring mission readiness.” #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 10:55
|Photo ID:
|7642666
|VIRIN:
|230214-N-QA097-001
|Resolution:
|1820x1348
|Size:
|740.13 KB
|Location:
|MAYPORT, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport Immunization Clinic [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
