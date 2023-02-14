Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport Immunization Clinic [Image 1 of 3]

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport Immunization Clinic

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    Mayport, Fla. (Feb. 14, 2023) - Lt. Jonathan Galino, a nurse at Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport’s Immunization Clinic, reviews and confirms the receipt of a vaccine lot with Hospitalman Apprentice Lydia Daley. Galino, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, says, “We make sure our sailors’ vaccinations are current, ensuring mission readiness.” #FacesofNHJax

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport Immunization Clinic [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

