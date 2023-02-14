Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport Immunization Clinic

Mayport, Fla. (Feb. 14, 2023) - Lt. Jonathan Galino, a nurse at Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport’s Immunization Clinic, reviews and confirms the receipt of a vaccine lot with Hospitalman Apprentice Lydia Daley. Galino, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, says, “We make sure our sailors’ vaccinations are current, ensuring mission readiness.” #FacesofNHJax

