A B-52H Stratofortress aircraft, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, disappears into the clouds above the Atlantic Ocean enroute to Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 27, 2023. The 5th BW is participating in Bomber Task Force exercises focused on the training and development of U.S. and partnered forces across the European region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2023 Date Posted: 02.21.2023 05:12 Photo ID: 7642312 VIRIN: 230127-F-FY723-347 Resolution: 7713x4339 Size: 1.42 MB Location: GB Web Views: 11 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th Air Refueling Wing Refuels Bomber Task Force [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.