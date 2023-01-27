100th Air Refueling Wing Refuels Bomber Task Force

A B-52H Stratofortress aircraft pilot assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, N.D., looks up at the boom operator of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, high above the Atlantic Ocean, Jan. 27, 2023. Air refueling capabilities extend the range of our bomber assets allowing them to reach anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Nicholas Swift)

