    100th Air Refueling Wing Refuels Bomber Task Force [Image 1 of 4]

    100th Air Refueling Wing Refuels Bomber Task Force

    UNITED KINGDOM

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A B-52H Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, N.D., receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, during a Bomber Task Force mission, Jan. 27, 2023. BTF missions provide a unique opportunity to improve combined readiness, promote interoperability and demonstrate global power projection alongside our European allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Nicholas Swift)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 05:12
    Photo ID: 7642309
    VIRIN: 230127-F-FY723-078
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th Air Refueling Wing Refuels Bomber Task Force [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    5th Bomb Wing
    B-52H Stratofortress
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    Bomber Task Force

