100th Air Refueling Wing Refuels Bomber Task Force

A B-52H Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, N.D., receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, during a Bomber Task Force mission, Jan. 27, 2023. BTF missions provide a unique opportunity to improve combined readiness, promote interoperability and demonstrate global power projection alongside our European allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Nicholas Swift)

