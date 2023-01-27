A B-52H Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, N.D., receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, during a Bomber Task Force mission, Jan. 27, 2023. BTF missions provide a unique opportunity to improve combined readiness, promote interoperability and demonstrate global power projection alongside our European allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Nicholas Swift)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 05:12
|Photo ID:
|7642309
|VIRIN:
|230127-F-FY723-078
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th Air Refueling Wing Refuels Bomber Task Force [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
