100th Air Refueling Wing Refuels Bomber Task Force

A B-52H Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, N.D., receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, during a Bomber Task Force mission, Jan. 27, 2023. The 5th BW is participating in BTF exercises focused on the training and development of U.S. and partnered forces across the European region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)

