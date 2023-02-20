Mayor General Técnico de Aviación Febrillet Rodríguez, Fuerza Aérea de la República Dominicana Commander, pins a medal on Maj. Gen. Evan Pettus, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Commander, at San Isidro Air Base, Dominican Republic, Feb. 19, 2023. The leaders worked together to familiarize their forces and perform an air show strengthening the bond between Dominican Republic and the U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Christian Little)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2023 Date Posted: 02.20.2023 18:42 Photo ID: 7642030 VIRIN: 230220-F-TF384-1012 Resolution: 1123x843 Size: 635.44 KB Location: SAN ISIDRO AIR BASE, DO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FARD and U.S. Air Force generals visit Academia Aéria [Image 12 of 12], by 1st Lt. Christian Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.