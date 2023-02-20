Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FARD and U.S. Air Force generals visit Academia Aéria [Image 1 of 12]

    FARD and U.S. Air Force generals visit Academia Aéria

    SAN ISIDRO AIR BASE, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    02.20.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Christian Little 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Fuerza Aérea de la República Dominicana (FARD) and U.S. Air Force generals stand in front of the Academia Aéria emblem at San Isidro Air Base, Dominican Republic, Feb. 20, 2023. The leaders were visiting FARD cadets to familiarize FARD and U.S. Air Forces with each other and strengthen the bond between the Dominican Republic and the U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Christian Little)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.20.2023 18:42
    Photo ID: 7642021
    VIRIN: 230220-F-TF384-1001
    Resolution: 1320x990
    Size: 429.55 KB
    Location: SAN ISIDRO AIR BASE, DO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FARD and U.S. Air Force generals visit Academia Aéria [Image 12 of 12], by 1st Lt. Christian Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FARD and U.S. Air Force generals visit Academia Aéria
    FARD and U.S. Air Force generals visit Academia Aéria
    FARD and U.S. Air Force generals visit Academia Aéria
    FARD and U.S. Air Force generals visit Academia Aéria
    FARD and U.S. Air Force generals visit Academia Aéria
    FARD and U.S. Air Force generals visit Academia Aéria
    FARD and U.S. Air Force generals visit Academia Aéria
    FARD and U.S. Air Force generals visit Academia Aéria
    FARD and U.S. Air Force generals visit Academia Aéria
    FARD and U.S. Air Force generals visit Academia Aéria
    FARD and U.S. Air Force generals visit Academia Aéria
    FARD and U.S. Air Force generals visit Academia Aéria

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air show
    cadet
    FARD
    Forward Tiger 23
    ACCLeadWing23
    23 AEW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT