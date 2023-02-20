FARD and U.S. Air Force generals visit Academia Aéria

Maj. Gen. Evan Pettus, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Commander, right, and Mayor General Técnico de Aviación Febrillet Rodríguez, Fuerza Aérea de la República Dominicana Commander, tour a hospital at San Isidro Air Base, Dominican Republic, Feb. 20, 2023. The leaders were visiting FARD cadets and medical staff to familiarize FARD and U.S. Air Forces with each other and strengthen the bond between the Dominican Republic and the U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Christian Little)

