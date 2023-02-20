FARD and U.S. Air Force generals visit Academia Aéria

Maj. Gen. Evan Pettus, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Commander, signs the Fuerza Aérea de la República Dominicana (FARD) Academia Aéria visitor book at San Isidro Air Base, Dominican Republic, Feb. 20, 2023. FARD and U.S. Air Force leaders were visiting FARD cadets to familiarize FARD and U.S. Air Forces with each other and strengthen the bond between the Dominican Republic and the U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Christian Little)

