Command Sgt. Maj. Brian A. Hester, command sergeant major, Army Futures Command, provides insight on the Army's recruitment initiatives during his visit to 75th Innovation Command headquarters Feb. 14, 2022, at Joint Reserve Base Ellington Field, Houston, Texas. Hester explained how the Army is expanding its recruiting efforts to attract students and recent graduates who specialize in STEM fields of study to fill highly technical roles and responsibilities that could potentially come in the form of new skill identifiers and Military Occupation Specialties. AFC and the 75th support these efforts by engaging with graduate students, university professors, technology entrepreneurs and other cutting edge innovators and encourage them to support the Army's transformation and designing the Army of 2040. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John L. Carkeet IV, 75th Innovation Command, U.S. Army Reserve)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2023 Date Posted: 02.19.2023 22:39 Photo ID: 7641424 VIRIN: 230214-A-DB402-618 Resolution: 1200x846 Size: 868.77 KB Location: HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Future of Recruitment and Retention [Image 8 of 8], by SSG John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.