    The Future of Recruitment and Retention [Image 8 of 8]

    The Future of Recruitment and Retention

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Carkeet IV 

    75th Innovation Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Brian A. Hester, command sergeant major, Army Futures Command, provides insight on the Army's recruitment initiatives during his visit to 75th Innovation Command headquarters Feb. 14, 2022, at Joint Reserve Base Ellington Field, Houston, Texas. Hester explained how the Army is expanding its recruiting efforts to attract students and recent graduates who specialize in STEM fields of study to fill highly technical roles and responsibilities that could potentially come in the form of new skill identifiers and Military Occupation Specialties. AFC and the 75th support these efforts by engaging with graduate students, university professors, technology entrepreneurs and other cutting edge innovators and encourage them to support the Army's transformation and designing the Army of 2040. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John L. Carkeet IV, 75th Innovation Command, U.S. Army Reserve)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.19.2023 22:39
    Photo ID: 7641424
    VIRIN: 230214-A-DB402-618
    Resolution: 1200x846
    Size: 868.77 KB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Future of Recruitment and Retention [Image 8 of 8], by SSG John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    recruitment
    Brian Hester
    Army Futures Command
    75th Innovation Command
    Army 2040

