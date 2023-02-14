Discussing Army 2040

Gen. James E. Rainey, commanding general, Army Futures Command, speaks with senior leaders at the 75th Innovation Command about the present state and future opportunities for the Army and Army Reserve Feb. 14, 2022, at 75th IC headquarters in Joint Reserve Base Ellington Field in Houston. Rainey outlined AFC’s priorities and functions while discussing ways to synchronize them with the vision, mission and capabilities of the 75th to transform the Army to ensure war winning future readiness. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, AFC has more than 17,000 personnel worldwide. It is the newest of the Army’s four major commands, established in 2018 to ensure the Army and its Soldiers remain at the forefront of technological innovation and warfighting ability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John L. Carkeet IV, 75th Innovation Command, U.S. Army Reserve)

