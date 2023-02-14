Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Discussing Army 2040 [Image 6 of 8]

    Discussing Army 2040

    HOUSTON, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Carkeet IV 

    75th Innovation Command

    Gen. James E. Rainey, commanding general, Army Futures Command, speaks with senior leaders at the 75th Innovation Command about the present state and future opportunities for the Army and Army Reserve Feb. 14, 2022, at 75th IC headquarters in Joint Reserve Base Ellington Field in Houston. Rainey outlined AFC’s priorities and functions while discussing ways to synchronize them with the vision, mission and capabilities of the 75th to transform the Army to ensure war winning future readiness. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, AFC has more than 17,000 personnel worldwide. It is the newest of the Army’s four major commands, established in 2018 to ensure the Army and its Soldiers remain at the forefront of technological innovation and warfighting ability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John L. Carkeet IV, 75th Innovation Command, U.S. Army Reserve)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.19.2023 22:40
    Photo ID: 7641422
    VIRIN: 230214-A-DB402-003
    Resolution: 1200x991
    Size: 944.13 KB
    Location: HOUSTON, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Discussing Army 2040 [Image 8 of 8], by SSG John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TWO COMMANDS, ONE FUTURE: AFC Commanding General, Command Sergeant Major discuss the Army of the mid-21st Century with 75th IC Leaders

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    James Rainey
    Martin Klein
    Army Futures Command
    75th Innovation Command
    Army 2040

