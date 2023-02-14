Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Forging the Future Force [Image 7 of 8]

    Forging the Future Force

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Carkeet IV 

    75th Innovation Command

    Maj. Gen. Martin F. Klein, commanding general, 75th Innovation Command, U.S. Army Reserve, explains the 75th IC’s philosophy of support to Gen. James E. Rainey, commanding general, Army Futures Command, during a briefing conducted 75th IC headquarters Feb. 14, 2022, in Joint Reserve Base Ellington Field in Houston. The 75th supports Army Futures Command through talent management, academic engagement, technical reconnaissance and protection and subject matter expertise and support. The two generals outlined their commands’ respective vision and mission while discussing ways to synchronize their priorities to deliver the Army of 2030 and develop the Army 2040 that will dominate the land battlespace against any adversary. This and similar engagements among senior leaders help ensure that the vision, mission and capabilities of the 75th IC align with those of AFC and U.S. Army Reserve Command. The mission of the 75th IC is to rapidly enhance the strategic readiness of the Army by providing direct support to Army Futures Command's priorities: People, Design Army 2040, and Deliver Army 2030. ​

    ​(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John L. Carkeet IV, 75th Innovation Command, U.S. Army Reserve)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.19.2023 22:40
    Photo ID: 7641423
    VIRIN: 230214-A-DB402-009
    Resolution: 1200x978
    Size: 992.54 KB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forging the Future Force [Image 8 of 8], by SSG John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Leaders Forging the Future
    Talking with the Stars
    Stars at the Table
    General Discussion
    General Outlook
    Discussing Army 2040
    Forging the Future Force
    The Future of Recruitment and Retention

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    TWO COMMANDS, ONE FUTURE: AFC Commanding General, Command Sergeant Major discuss the Army of the mid-21st Century with 75th IC Leaders

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    James Rainey
    Martin Klein
    Army Futures Command
    75th Innovation Command
    Army 2040

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT