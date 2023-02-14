Maj. Gen. Martin F. Klein, commanding general, 75th Innovation Command, U.S. Army Reserve, explains the 75th IC’s philosophy of support to Gen. James E. Rainey, commanding general, Army Futures Command, during a briefing conducted 75th IC headquarters Feb. 14, 2022, in Joint Reserve Base Ellington Field in Houston. The 75th supports Army Futures Command through talent management, academic engagement, technical reconnaissance and protection and subject matter expertise and support. The two generals outlined their commands’ respective vision and mission while discussing ways to synchronize their priorities to deliver the Army of 2030 and develop the Army 2040 that will dominate the land battlespace against any adversary. This and similar engagements among senior leaders help ensure that the vision, mission and capabilities of the 75th IC align with those of AFC and U.S. Army Reserve Command. The mission of the 75th IC is to rapidly enhance the strategic readiness of the Army by providing direct support to Army Futures Command's priorities: People, Design Army 2040, and Deliver Army 2030. ​



​(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John L. Carkeet IV, 75th Innovation Command, U.S. Army Reserve)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2023 Date Posted: 02.19.2023 22:40 Photo ID: 7641423 VIRIN: 230214-A-DB402-009 Resolution: 1200x978 Size: 992.54 KB Location: HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Forging the Future Force [Image 8 of 8], by SSG John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.