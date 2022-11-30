109th Retrograde Cargo Team spends five weeks at South Pole station

A contractor with the National Science Foundation loads retrograde cargo onto a pallet sled to be transported from the South Pole to McMurdo Station, Antarctica, Nov. 30, 2022. Contractors worked with the 109th South Pole Retrograde Cargo team to remove waste from the science station. (Courtesy photo from Tech. Sgt. Shannan O’Connor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2022 Date Posted: 02.17.2023 10:50 Photo ID: 7638927 VIRIN: 221201-Z-F3860-0003 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 1.06 MB Location: AQ