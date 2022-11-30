A contractor with the National Science Foundation loads retrograde cargo onto a pallet sled to be transported from the South Pole to McMurdo Station, Antarctica, Nov. 30, 2022. Contractors worked with the 109th South Pole Retrograde Cargo team to remove waste from the science station. (Courtesy photo from Tech. Sgt. Shannan O’Connor)
109th Retrograde Cargo Team spends five weeks at South Pole station
