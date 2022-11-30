The South Pole Retrograde Cargo team, (from left) Staff Sgt. Mark Ebensperger, Tech. Sgt. Brandon Wiggind, Tech. Sgt. Shannan O’Connor, and Staff Sgt. Jessica Cruz, pose for a photo at the geographic South Pole in Antarctica, Nov. 30, 2022. The team deployed to Antarctica for five weeks to help remove excess cargo from the South Pole. (Curtesy photo by Tech. Sgt. Shannan O’Connor)
109th Retrograde Cargo Team spends five weeks at South Pole station
