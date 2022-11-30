109th Air National Guard Airmen on the South Pole Retrograde Cargo team work alongside contractors with the National Science Foundation to clear cargo pallets from snow banks in Antarctica, Nov. 30, 2022. The retrograde cargo team used skid steer loaders, bulldozers, shovels and brooms to dig out the pallets. (Courtesy photo by Tech. Sgt. Shannan O’Connor)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 10:50
|Photo ID:
|7638929
|VIRIN:
|221219-Z-F3860-0005
|Resolution:
|3024x1669
|Size:
|694.68 KB
|Location:
|AQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 109th Retrograde Cargo Team spends five weeks at South Pole station [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
109th Retrograde Cargo Team spends five weeks at South Pole station
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT