109th Air National Guard Airmen on the South Pole Retrograde Cargo team work alongside contractors with the National Science Foundation to clear cargo pallets from snow banks in Antarctica, Nov. 30, 2022. The retrograde cargo team used skid steer loaders, bulldozers, shovels and brooms to dig out the pallets. (Courtesy photo by Tech. Sgt. Shannan O’Connor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2022 Date Posted: 02.17.2023 10:50 Photo ID: 7638929 VIRIN: 221219-Z-F3860-0005 Resolution: 3024x1669 Size: 694.68 KB Location: AQ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 109th Retrograde Cargo Team spends five weeks at South Pole station [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.