Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Brandon Wiggind and Staff Sgt. Jessica Cruz tighten straps on a retrograde cargo pallet at the South Pole Station, Antarctica, Nov. 30, 2022. The Airmen were part of a team that deployed to the South Pole for five weeks to help remove excess cargo. (Courtesy photo from Tech. Sgt. Shannan O’Connor)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 10:50
|Photo ID:
|7638926
|VIRIN:
|221201-Z-F3860-0002
|Resolution:
|2299x3065
|Size:
|617.38 KB
|Location:
|AQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 109th Retrograde Cargo Team spends five weeks at South Pole station [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
109th Retrograde Cargo Team spends five weeks at South Pole station
