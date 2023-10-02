Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Mini-Mart enhances quality of life [Image 5 of 5]

    New Mini-Mart enhances quality of life

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Camisha Smith, Army Air Force Exchange Service business manager, takes pictures at the Mini-Mart grand opening at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 10, 2023. AAFES is the largest military government retailer and serves military members at installations across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 09:00
    Photo ID: 7638776
    VIRIN: 230210-F-RX291-0015
    Resolution: 4752x3163
    Size: 6.35 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Mini-Mart enhances quality of life [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jordan Garner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Mini-Mart enhances quality of life
    New Mini-Mart enhances quality of life
    New Mini-Mart enhances quality of life
    New Mini-Mart enhances quality of life
    New Mini-Mart enhances quality of life

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New Mini-Mart enhances quality of life

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Integrity
    93rd AGOW
    Convenient
    Mini Mart
    23rd Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT