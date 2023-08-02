Assorted food items rest on shelves at the Mini-Mart at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 8, 2023. The new Mini-Mart offers assorted food items, beverages and snacks for not only dorm Airmen, but any Department of Defense card holder. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2023 Date Posted: 02.17.2023 09:00 Photo ID: 7638773 VIRIN: 230208-F-OI882-1021 Resolution: 4497x2998 Size: 601.37 KB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Mini-Mart enhances quality of life [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Briana Beavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.