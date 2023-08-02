Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Mini-Mart enhances quality of life [Image 2 of 5]

    New Mini-Mart enhances quality of life

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Assorted food items rest on shelves at the Mini-Mart at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 8, 2023. The new Mini-Mart offers assorted food items, beverages and snacks for not only dorm Airmen, but any Department of Defense card holder. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 09:00
    Photo ID: 7638773
    VIRIN: 230208-F-OI882-1021
    Resolution: 4497x2998
    Size: 601.37 KB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Mini-Mart enhances quality of life [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Briana Beavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Mini-Mart enhances quality of life
    New Mini-Mart enhances quality of life
    New Mini-Mart enhances quality of life
    New Mini-Mart enhances quality of life
    New Mini-Mart enhances quality of life

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New Mini-Mart enhances quality of life

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Integrity
    93rd AGOW
    Convenient
    Mini Mart
    23rd Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT