New Mini-Mart enhances quality of life

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. -- The 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron partnered with the 23rd Mission Support Group and Army Air Force Exchange Service to host the grand opening of the new Mini-Mart on Feb. 10, 2022.



The Mini-Mart is a 24/7 food option that offers quick-meals, beverages and snacks for Airmen throughout the base.



“We were looking to find something that would help our Airmen,” said Naomi Hendricks, 23rd CES military housing manager. “I had found that Warner Robins(AFB) had already put something similar together and felt like it was something we could use here at Moody.”



This self-checkout service located in building 551 serves as a place for Airmen to lounge, eat and decompress.



“There’s a pool table and some gaming systems set up,” Hendricks said. “We’re hoping that dorm Airmen would come down, get a snack and find other Airmen in there to potentially interact and build a connection.”



Although the Mini-Mart is located within a dormitory dayroom, it is open to all DOD ID cardholders.



Our focus is dorm Airmen, but we want to emphasize that anyone is welcome to use it and enjoy the amenities, Hendricks explained.



Since the grand opening, Airmen have shown appreciation for the new Mini-Mart.



“I work swing shifts sometimes and it’s nice to know I can come in here and buy a snack when everything else is closed,” said Airman 1st Class DJ Copeland, 23rd Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment apprentice.



With the Mini-Mart being a self-checkout service, Hendricks wants Airmen to be mindful of their integrity.



“When I talk to the Airmen, I bring up the Air Force core values and the first core value is integrity first,” Hendricks said. “There are security cameras, but it’s important that Airmen are monitoring themselves and are mindful.”



Wing leadership and the 23rd CES team are always looking for new ways to improve quality of life for Airmen and their families. If you have any questions or food recommendations, direct them to the Dorm Management office at 229-257-2682.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2023 Date Posted: 02.17.2023 09:00 Story ID: 438701 Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Mini-Mart enhances quality of life, by A1C Briana Beavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.