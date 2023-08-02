Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Mini-Mart enhances quality of life [Image 3 of 5]

    New Mini-Mart enhances quality of life

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Assorted beverages sit in a fridge at the Mini-Mart at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 8, 2023. The Mini-Mart is a self-checkout service that helps promote the quality of life for Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 09:00
    Photo ID: 7638774
    VIRIN: 230208-F-OI882-1039
    Resolution: 4573x3049
    Size: 259.36 KB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Mini-Mart enhances quality of life [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Mini-Mart enhances quality of life
    New Mini-Mart enhances quality of life
    New Mini-Mart enhances quality of life
    New Mini-Mart enhances quality of life
    New Mini-Mart enhances quality of life

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New Mini-Mart enhances quality of life

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Integrity
    93rd AGOW
    Convenient
    Mini Mart
    23rd Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT