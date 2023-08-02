Assorted beverages sit in a fridge at the Mini-Mart at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 8, 2023. The Mini-Mart is a self-checkout service that helps promote the quality of life for Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 09:00
|Photo ID:
|7638774
|VIRIN:
|230208-F-OI882-1039
|Resolution:
|4573x3049
|Size:
|259.36 KB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Mini-Mart enhances quality of life [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Mini-Mart enhances quality of life
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT