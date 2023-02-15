Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Disassembling GBU-12s at PSAB [Image 8 of 19]

    Disassembling GBU-12s at PSAB

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Stefahn Shedrick, assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, observes Senior Airman Johnny Barreto, assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Contracting Squadron, disassemble a GBU-12 Paveway II inert bomb at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 15, 2023. The GBU-12 is an American aerial laser-guided bomb, with a nose-mounted laser seeker and fins for guidance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

    This work, Disassembling GBU-12s at PSAB [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMMO
    AFCENT
    U.S. Air Force
    PSAB
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    GBU-12 disassembly

