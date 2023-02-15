Disassembling GBU-12s at PSAB

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Timothy Harvey, assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, disassembles a GBU-12 Paveway II inert bomb at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 15, 2023. The GBU-12 is an American aerial laser-guided bomb, with a nose-mounted laser seeker and fins for guidance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 06:40
|Photo ID:
|7638692
|VIRIN:
|230215-F-UO935-1405
|Resolution:
|5324x4010
|Size:
|4.61 MB
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
