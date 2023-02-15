U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert Loerke, right, and Staff Sgt. Corey Johnson, left, both assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, disassemble a GBU-12 Paveway II inert bomb at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 15, 2023. The GBU-12 is an American aerial laser-guided bomb, with a nose-mounted laser seeker and fins for guidance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2023 Date Posted: 02.17.2023 06:41 Photo ID: 7638694 VIRIN: 230215-F-UO935-1543 Resolution: 4916x3383 Size: 3.26 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Disassembling GBU-12s at PSAB [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.