    Disassembling GBU-12s at PSAB [Image 9 of 19]

    Disassembling GBU-12s at PSAB

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron Ammo section, tags a GBU-12 Paveway II inert bomb component at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 15, 2023. The GBU-12 is an American aerial laser-guided bomb, with a nose-mounted laser seeker and fins for guidance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 06:40
    Photo ID: 7638683
    VIRIN: 230215-F-UO935-1346
    Resolution: 4313x2874
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Disassembling GBU-12s at PSAB [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AMMO
    AFCENT
    U.S. Air Force
    PSAB
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    GBU-12 disassembly

