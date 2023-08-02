Travis AFB conducts combined K-10, KC-46 integrated mission sortie training

U.S. Air Force Capt. Thomas Gilkey, 344th Air Refueling Squadron KC-46A Pegasus pilot, approaches another KC-46 for a simulated refueling operation during an integrated mission sortie over the Pacific, Feb. 8, 2023. The 6th and 9th Air Refueling Squadrons trained alongside Airmen from the 305th Air Mobility Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, and the 22nd Air Refueling Wing at McConnell AFB, Kansas, in support of U.S. Air Force Ready Airman Training and force generation initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

Date Taken: 02.08.2023
Date Posted: 02.17.2023
by SrA Karla Parra