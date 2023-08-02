Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB conducts combined K-10, KC-46 integrated mission sortie training [Image 10 of 15]

    Travis AFB conducts combined K-10, KC-46 integrated mission sortie training

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. John Bellomo, 22nd Air Refueling Wing KC-46A Pegasus pilot, oversees KC-46 operations during an integrated training sortie Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 8, 2023. The 6th and 9th Air Refueling Squadrons trained alongside Airmen from the 305th Air Mobility Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, and the 22nd Air Refueling Wing at McConnell AFB, Kansas, in support of U.S. Air Force Ready Airman Training and force generation initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB conducts combined K-10, KC-46 integrated mission sortie training [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tanker
    Aerial refueling
    KC-46
    McConnel AFB
    integrated mission sortie

