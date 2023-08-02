Travis AFB conducts combined K-10, KC-46 integrated mission sortie training

U.S. Air Force Capt. Marc Howe, 344th Air Refueling Squadron KC-46A Pegasus pilot, conducts routine procedures on KC-46A Pegasus during an integrated training sortie near Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 8, 2023. The 6th and 9th Air Refueling Squadrons trained alongside Airmen from the 305th Air Mobility Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, and the 22nd Air Refueling Wing at McConnell AFB, Kansas, in support of U.S. Air Force Ready Airman Training and force generation initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

