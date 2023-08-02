Travis AFB conducts combined K-10, KC-46 integrated mission sortie training

U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extenders and KC-46A Pegasuses practice on-air refueling during an integrated mission sortie over the Pacific, Feb. 8, 2023. The 6th and 9th Air Refueling Squadrons trained alongside Airmen from the 305th Air Mobility Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, and the 22nd Air Refueling Wing at McConnell AFB, Kansas, in support of U.S. Air Force Ready Airman Training and force generation initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

