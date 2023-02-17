U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joshua J. Watson with Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division relays hand and arm signals on a patrol during Exercise Samurai 23-1 in the Northern Training Area on Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 9, 2023. Samurai 23-1 demonstrated the ability to expeditiously establish a command and control node, increasing 3d Marine Division’s capability to operate in a distributed environment across the Indo-Pacific region. Watson is a native of Jamaica Ave, NY. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Davin Tenbusch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2023 Date Posted: 02.16.2023 23:52 Photo ID: 7638357 VIRIN: 230209-M-FR804-0201 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 4.08 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Samurai 23-1 [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.