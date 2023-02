U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jackson W. Pugh with Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division provides security during Exercise Samurai 23-1 in the Northern Training Area on Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 9, 2023. Samurai 23-1 demonstrated the ability to expeditiously establish a command and control node, increasing 3d Marine Division’s capability to operate in a distributed environment across the Indo-Pacific region. Pugh is a native of Trenton, Tennessee. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Davin Tenbusch)

