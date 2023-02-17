U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tristan C. Malone with Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division loads ammunition during Exercise Samurai 23-1 in the Northern Training Area on Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 7, 2023. Samurai 23-1 demonstrated the ability to expeditiously establish a command and control node, increasing 3d Marine Division’s capability to operate in a distributed environment across the Indo-Pacific region. Malone is a native of Kennett, MO. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Davin A. Tenbusch)
|02.17.2023
|02.16.2023 23:55
|7638350
|230207-M-FR804-0003
|3648x5472
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|3
|0
