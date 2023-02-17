Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Samurai 23-1 [Image 1 of 6]

    Samurai 23-1

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.17.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Davin Tenbusch 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tristan C. Malone with Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division loads ammunition during Exercise Samurai 23-1 in the Northern Training Area on Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 7, 2023. Samurai 23-1 demonstrated the ability to expeditiously establish a command and control node, increasing 3d Marine Division’s capability to operate in a distributed environment across the Indo-Pacific region. Malone is a native of Kennett, MO. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Davin A. Tenbusch)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 23:55
    Photo ID: 7638350
    VIRIN: 230207-M-FR804-0003
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Samurai 23-1 [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    USMC
    Military
    Marines
    Training
    3D MARDIV
    3d Marine Division
    ForceinReadiness
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    Samurai 23-1

