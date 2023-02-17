U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Bryce Hart with Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division provides security during Exercise Samurai 23-1 in the Northern Training Area on Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 9, 2023. Samurai 23-1 demonstrated the ability to expeditiously establish a command and control node, increasing 3d Marine Division’s capability to operate in a distributed environment across the Indo-Pacific region. Hart is a native of Phoenix, Arizona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Davin Tenbusch)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 23:54
|Photo ID:
|7638351
|VIRIN:
|230209-M-FR804-0150
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
