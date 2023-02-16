Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1ID Kicks Off ‘Big Red One Year of the NCO’ [Image 5 of 5]

    1ID Kicks Off ‘Big Red One Year of the NCO’

    KS, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III, the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley commanding general, speaks about the importance of the Army’s noncommissioned officer corps during the ‘Big Red One Year of the NCO’ opening ceremony, Feb. 16, 2022, at the division’s Victory Hall headquarters. The ceremony was held to kick off the division’s year-long campaign of highlighting and honoring the Army’s noncommissioned officer corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 19:29
    Photo ID: 7638200
    VIRIN: 230216-A-QT274-1042
    Resolution: 3014x3211
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: KS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1ID Kicks Off ‘Big Red One Year of the NCO’ [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1ID Kicks Off ‘Big Red One Year of the NCO’
    1ID Kicks Off ‘Big Red One Year of the NCO’
    1ID Kicks Off ‘Big Red One Year of the NCO’
    1ID Kicks Off ‘Big Red One Year of the NCO’
    1ID Kicks Off ‘Big Red One Year of the NCO’

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    1ID Kicks Off &lsquo;Big Red One Year of the NCO&rsquo;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    NCO
    Big Red One
    1ID
    Noncommissioned Officer
    1st Infantry Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT