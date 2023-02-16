U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III, the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley commanding general, speaks about the importance of the Army’s noncommissioned officer corps during the ‘Big Red One Year of the NCO’ opening ceremony, Feb. 16, 2022, at the division’s Victory Hall headquarters. The ceremony was held to kick off the division’s year-long campaign of highlighting and honoring the Army’s noncommissioned officer corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.16.2023 19:29 Photo ID: 7638200 VIRIN: 230216-A-QT274-1042 Resolution: 3014x3211 Size: 3.15 MB Location: KS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1ID Kicks Off ‘Big Red One Year of the NCO’ [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.