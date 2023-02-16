1ID Kicks Off ‘Big Red One Year of the NCO’

U.S. Army 1st Infantry Division noncommissioned officers participate in the ‘Big Red One Year of the NCO’ opening ceremony, Feb. 16, 2022, at the division’s Victory Hall headquarters. NCO’s of each Army noncommissioned officer rank dressed in periodic Army uniforms to highlight the longevity of the NCO Corps, since its establishment over 200 years ago. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley)

