U.S. Army Master Sgt. Shantese Ratledge, the 1st Infantry Division Ready Reserve G-3 sergeant major, speaks about the history of the Army’s noncommissioned officer corps during the ‘Big Red One Year of the NCO’ opening ceremony, Feb. 16, 2022, at the division’s Victory Hall headquarters. The ceremony was held to kick off the division’s year-long celebration of highlighting and honoring the Army’s noncommissioned officer corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.16.2023 19:26 Photo ID: 7638196 VIRIN: 230216-A-QT274-1017 Resolution: 3425x4384 Size: 3.34 MB Location: KS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1ID Kicks Off ‘Big Red One Year of the NCO’ [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.