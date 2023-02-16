U.S. Army Master Sgt. Shantese Ratledge, the 1st Infantry Division Ready Reserve G-3 sergeant major, speaks about the history of the Army’s noncommissioned officer corps during the ‘Big Red One Year of the NCO’ opening ceremony, Feb. 16, 2022, at the division’s Victory Hall headquarters. The ceremony was held to kick off the division’s year-long celebration of highlighting and honoring the Army’s noncommissioned officer corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 19:26
|Photo ID:
|7638196
|VIRIN:
|230216-A-QT274-1017
|Resolution:
|3425x4384
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1ID Kicks Off ‘Big Red One Year of the NCO’ [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
1ID Kicks Off ‘Big Red One Year of the NCO’
