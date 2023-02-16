U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Antoniette Juarez, a Crystal City, Texas, native and an intelligence senior sergeant assigned to Signal Intelligence Sustainment Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Infantry Division, participates in the ‘Big Red One Year of the NCO’ opening ceremony, Feb. 16, 2022, at the division’s Victory Hall headquarters. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley)
1ID Kicks Off ‘Big Red One Year of the NCO’
