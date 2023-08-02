Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Final Flight of the Condor [Image 5 of 5]

    The Final Flight of the Condor

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    147th Attack Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    The first 147th RC-26 crew pose with the first aircraft delivered to the Air National Guard at Ellington Field in 1991. The RC-26 flew at Ellington for over 30 years and has been a critical workhorse in various missions around the world.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 08:43
    Photo ID: 7636918
    VIRIN: 230216-Z-VS466-1004
    Resolution: 2550x1668
    Size: 819.51 KB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Final Flight of the Condor [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Final Flight of the Condor
    The Final Flight of the Condor
    The Final Flight of the Condor
    The Final Flight of the Condor
    The Final Flight of the Condor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Final Flight of the Condor

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    RC-26
    147th attack wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT