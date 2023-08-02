The first 147th RC-26 crew pose with the first aircraft delivered to the Air National Guard at Ellington Field in 1991. The RC-26 flew at Ellington for over 30 years and has been a critical workhorse in various missions around the world.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 08:43
|Photo ID:
|7636918
|VIRIN:
|230216-Z-VS466-1004
|Resolution:
|2550x1668
|Size:
|819.51 KB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Final Flight of the Condor [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Final Flight of the Condor
