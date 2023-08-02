The first 147th RC-26 crew pose with the first aircraft delivered to the Air National Guard at Ellington Field in 1991. The RC-26 flew at Ellington for over 30 years and has been a critical workhorse in various missions around the world.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2023 Date Posted: 02.16.2023 08:43 Photo ID: 7636918 VIRIN: 230216-Z-VS466-1004 Resolution: 2550x1668 Size: 819.51 KB Location: HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Final Flight of the Condor [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.