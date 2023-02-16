The crew of the 147th Attack Wing RC-26 flies above New York City, New York. With the sunset of the Air National Guard RC-26 program, the 147th Attack Wing will send thier Condor to a museum in Maryland for its retirement.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 08:43
|Photo ID:
|7636915
|VIRIN:
|230216-Z-VS466-1001
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
The Final Flight of the Condor
