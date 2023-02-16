The Final Flight of the Condor

The crew of the 147th Attack Wing RC-26 flies above New York City, New York. With the sunset of the Air National Guard RC-26 program, the 147th Attack Wing will send thier Condor to a museum in Maryland for its retirement.

Date Taken: 02.16.2023
Location: NEW YORK, NY, US