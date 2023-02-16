Crew members from the 147th Attack Wing RC-26 program pose with their aircraft in Hagerstown, MD, February 15, 2023. The crew members flew the Condor on its final flight to Maryland, where the aircraft will be retired to a museum.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.16.2023 08:43 Photo ID: 7636916 VIRIN: 230216-Z-VS466-1002 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 1.2 MB Location: HAGERSTOWN, MD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Final Flight of the Condor [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.