RC-26 crew members pose with seized narcotics after a mission at an undisclosed location. The RC-26 program is coming to a close and the 147th Attack Wing Condor wil be retired to a museum in Maryland.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 08:43
|Photo ID:
|7636917
|VIRIN:
|230216-Z-VS466-1003
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|802.8 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Final Flight of the Condor [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Final Flight of the Condor
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT