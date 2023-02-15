Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 11 Seabees Place Roof [Image 5 of 5]

    NMCB 11 Seabees Place Roof

    ROTA, SPAIN

    02.15.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    230215-N-NO901-1001 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Feb. 15, 2023) – A photograph of the completed roof laid down by Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 on the military working dog kennel project site onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, Feb. 2, 2023. NMCB 11 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (Courtesy Photo)

