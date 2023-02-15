230215-N-NO901-1001 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Feb. 15, 2023) – A photograph of the completed roof laid down by Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 on the military working dog kennel project site onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, Feb. 2, 2023. NMCB 11 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2023 Date Posted: 02.16.2023 03:45 Photo ID: 7636632 VIRIN: 230215-N-NO901-1001 Resolution: 1600x1200 Size: 114 KB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 11 Seabees Place Roof [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.