    NMCB 11 Seabees Place Roof [Image 2 of 5]

    NMCB 11 Seabees Place Roof

    ROTA, SPAIN

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hong 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    230202-N-VF045-1033 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Feb. 2, 2023) – Ensign Tanner Dotson, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, shovels concrete on the roof of a project site onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, Feb. 2, 2023. NMCB 11 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

    IMAGE INFO

