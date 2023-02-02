230202-N-VF045-1033 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Feb. 2, 2023) – Ensign Tanner Dotson, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, shovels concrete on the roof of a project site onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, Feb. 2, 2023. NMCB 11 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 03:45
|Photo ID:
|7636623
|VIRIN:
|230202-N-VF045-1033
|Resolution:
|4018x6020
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 11 Seabees Place Roof [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
