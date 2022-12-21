Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 11 Seabees Place Roof [Image 4 of 5]

    NMCB 11 Seabees Place Roof

    ROTA, SPAIN

    12.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hong 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    221221-N-VF045-1001 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Dec. 21, 2022) – Builder 3rd Class Gunner Johnson, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, handles a piece of plywood on a project site onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, Dec. 21, 2022. NMCB 11 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

