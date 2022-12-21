221221-N-VF045-1001 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Dec. 21, 2022) – Builder 3rd Class Gunner Johnson, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, handles a piece of plywood on a project site onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, Dec. 21, 2022. NMCB 11 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2022 Date Posted: 02.16.2023 03:45 Photo ID: 7636631 VIRIN: 221221-N-VF045-1001 Resolution: 3988x5976 Size: 1.82 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 11 Seabees Place Roof [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.