NMCB 11 Seabees Place Roof

230202-N-VF045-1028 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Feb. 2, 2023) – Builder 3rd Class Blaine Basse, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, handles a concrete pump on the military working dog kennel project site onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, Feb. 2, 2023. NMCB 11 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

